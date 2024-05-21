Markets
Analysts forecast 100-200bps MPR hike

Analysts expect the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary policy Committee to raise the MPR between a range of 100 to 200 basis points as the apex bank looks to rein in inflation. Meanwhile, they highlight the lag between policy implementation and its impact on the economy on the back of recent reforms. Emmanuel Odiaka, CEO of ECOB Capital, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives Company and Kayode Akindele, MD/CEO of Coronation Capital share insights into Nigeria’s policy environment.
Tue, 21 May 2024 15:14:35 GMT

