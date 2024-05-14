The announcement comes a day after the London-listed miner rejected a raised $43 billion offer from BHP, saying it continued to significantly undervalue the company and was “highly unattractive” for its shareholders.

In a statement on Tuesday, Anglo said it was going to divest its steelmaking coal assets, demerge its platinum unit in South Africa, explore options for its nickel mines, and divest or demerge diamonds business De Beers.