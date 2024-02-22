The miner announced a $1.6 billion impairment charge on its De Beers diamond business owing to faltering demand, and an impairment of $500 million at its Barro Alto nickel mine as prices are hit by slowing demand from the electric vehicle sector.

“We are now in a process of systematically going through all of our assets in a review just to assess their role in the portfolio, their success in the portfolio, and absolutely nothing is off the table in respect of that review,” CEO Duncan Wanblad told reporters.