The move marks the third unsuccessful offer in a month from BHP, the world’s biggest listed mining group, as Anglo works on a radical plan to divest its less profitable coal, nickel, diamond and platinum businesses.

The 29.34 pounds per share approach, based on undisturbed share prices at market close on April 23 and raised from an initial 25.08 pounds, is still conditional on Anglo un-bundling its platinum and iron ore assets in South Africa, the country where it was founded and has deep roots, employing more than 40,000 people.