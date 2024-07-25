CEO Duncan Wanblad is under pressure to boost returns to investors and demonstrate he can deliver on his May 14 plan to radically refocus the company on copper and iron ore, after fighting off a $49 billion takeover attempt from bigger rival BHP Group.

Wanblad pinned his approach on getting an early start with selling Anglo’s coking coal assets in Australia, but a fire at its Grosvenor mine threatened to set back the timing with a likely hit to the deal’s valuation.