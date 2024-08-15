Share

Apple didn’t mention China in its big AI launch. Why?

Apple is gearing up for the launch of Apple Intelligence, its AI suite of products that it wants to roll out across its devices, including the iPhone. But absent from the announcement was mention of China, one of Apple’s biggest markets. CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal and Tom Chitty discuss some of the biggest challenges Apple faces in China, when it comes to its AI push. 00:00 - Introduction 05:39 - Stat of the week 06:00 - Apple's trouble in China 09:18 - What is Apple Intelligence? 11:22 - Will you be able to own your data in the future? 13:10 - The challenges of Apple Intelligence in China 15:11 - AI regulation in China 21:30 - Apple Intelligence and privacy 23:05 - Apple vs geopolitics 28:41 - Why the Apple Intelligence announcement didn't mention China 29:52 - Apple Intelligence vs Europe 32:20 - Stat of the week reveal

