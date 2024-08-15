Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Apple didn’t mention China in its big AI launch. Why?

Apple is gearing up for the launch of Apple Intelligence, its AI suite of products that it wants to roll out across its devices, including the iPhone. But absent from the announcement was mention of China, one of Apple’s biggest markets. CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal and Tom Chitty discuss some of the biggest challenges Apple faces in China, when it comes to its AI push. 00:00 - Introduction 05:39 - Stat of the week 06:00 - Apple's trouble in China 09:18 - What is Apple Intelligence? 11:22 - Will you be able to own your data in the future? 13:10 - The challenges of Apple Intelligence in China 15:11 - AI regulation in China 21:30 - Apple Intelligence and privacy 23:05 - Apple vs geopolitics 28:41 - Why the Apple Intelligence announcement didn't mention China 29:52 - Apple Intelligence vs Europe 32:20 - Stat of the week reveal
Thu, 15 Aug 2024 11:30:34 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top