The company’s Johannesburg-listed shares fell 12.1% by 1004 GMT after a trading update said that losses would widen because of tough market conditions and disruption at its Vanderbijlpark furnaces, where it produces flat steel products.

It expects to report a headline half-year loss per share between 0.96 rand and 1.04 rand, compared with a headline loss of 0.40 rand per share in the same period last year.