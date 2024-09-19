Share

Are hydrogen planes the future? Behind one man’s mission to change the way we fly

Bertrand Piccard will attempt to fly non-stop around the world in a hydrogen-powered aircraft. But his bigger goal is to help the climate by convincing commercial planes to use hydrogen fuel. CNBC’s Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal talk to the Swiss explorer. 00:00 - Introduction 03:30 - Stat of the week 04:00 - What is the aim of the Climate Impulse Project? 05:21 - Why hydrogen? 07:44 - Inspiring clean flying 08:44 - What does it take to build a hydrogen plane? 11:33 - How important is international collaboration 13:42 - How do you transform hydrogen into fuel? 15:39 - Temperature of hydrogen 16:25 - Challenges of storing hydrogen on plane 17:19 - How safe is a hydrogen plane? 18:54 - Solutions to cost of renewable hydrogen 21:10 - Is hydrogen a viable alternative for cars? 23:06: Q&A about the flight - how do you go to the loo? 25:36- Stat of the week reveal

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 11:04:29 GMT