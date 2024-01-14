Share
Are Timeshares Worth It?
Nearly 10 million U.S. households take part in the $10 billion-a-year timeshare industry dominated by companies like Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Wyndham Destinations, Westgate Resorts and Capital Vacations. But while Americans are eager to buy a timeshare, 85% regret their purchase, according to a study. In the past three years, more than 3,000 Americans have filed complaints against the three largest public companies through the Better Business Bureau. Watch the video above to learn more about why it is so hard to get out of timeshares. Chapters: 0:00 —1:19 Introduction 1:20 — 5:24 The business of timeshares 5:25 — 8:54 The exit industry 8:55 —12:08 Getting out Produced and Edited by: Ryan Baker Animation: Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty, Sheila Wagner, Tom and Kelly Shriver Additional Sources: Reuters
