Share

Assar investments: Retail investors to offload portfolios during yuletide

Assar Investments expect trading at Nigeria’s equities to remain volatile in the first three weeks of this month as retail investors look to offload some of their portfolios this yuletide. Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investment joins CNBC Africa for more on the market outlook.

Tue, 03 Dec 2024 11:20:30 GMT