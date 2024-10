Share

Biashara Afrika 2024: Leveraging trading companies & strategic partnerships

The Biashara Afrika 2024 under theme Dare to Invent the Future of the AfCFTA, seeks to address challenges many SMMEs face when trading in Africa. A panel of experts discuss how Leveraging Trading Companies and Strategic Partnerships for Intra-African Trade can ensure the success of AfCFTA and increase access to market for SMMEs.

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 14:20:37 GMT