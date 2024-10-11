Share

Biashara Afrika 2024: The AfCFTA is a Reality: Daring intra-African Trade

The second edition of the AfCFTA Business Forum, under the theme 'Dare to Invent the Future of the AfCFTA' will provide a platform for continued dialogue between African public and private sectors, multinationals and key stakeholders regarding the challenges and opportunities in building regional and continental value chains to unlock the full potential of intra-Africa trade. A panel of experts will unpack the impact of the Intra Africa Trade.

