Share
Big business on South Africa’s vote 2024
Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Sampson Mamphweli, Head of Energy Secretariat, SANEDI, Jon Foster-Pedley, Chairperson, British Chamber of Business, Southern Africa, Khulekani Mathe, CEO designate, BUSA, George Herman, Director and Chief Investment Officer, Citadel and Joseph Ruiters, Board Member, Institute of Business Advisors Southern Africa.
Wed, 29 May 2024 13:58:50 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.