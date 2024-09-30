The flagship cryptocurrency was last lower by 3.5% at $63,612.63, after briefly reclaiming the $65,000 level last week, according to Coin Metrics. Crypto stocks such as Coinbase fell 3% in premarket trading and MicroStrategy slid 5%.

Investors are bracing for strikes at ports up and down the East Coast and along the Gulf Coast after midnight Monday, which could shake the economy ahead of the holiday season.