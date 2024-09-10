The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 5.6% at $57,4449.00, according to Coin Metrics. Last week, bitcoin tumbled 9% for its worst weekly performance since August 2023.

In regular trading, Coinbase and MicroStrategy climbed 5.2% and 9.2%, respectively, on Monday. Those stocks rose as the S&P 500 broke a four-day losing streak and the Nasdaq Composite gained more than 1%. The three major averages last week posted their worst weekly performance in 2024.