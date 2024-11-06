The price of the flagship cryptocurrency touched a record $75,000 on the nose, according to Coin Metrics. It was last higher by 7% at $74,392.00. It first hit its previous record of $73,797.68 on March 14 and has traded in a narrow range below $70,000 for most of the year since then.

Bitcoin’s overnight gains increased as Trump took an early lead in the Electoral College. NBC News has projected that Trump has won 230 electoral college votes, including the battleground state of North Carolina.