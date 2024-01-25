Share
BlueChip Technologies holds maiden Data & AI Summit
BlueChip Technologies has held its maiden Data and AI summit in Lagos as it reimagines the future of tech ecosystems and innovative solutions in Nigeria. CNBC Africa brings you details of the highlights and more in this special broadcast.
Thu, 25 Jan 2024 08:13:30 GMT
