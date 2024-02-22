Markets
Boeing’s 737 Max 9 is the safest plane on the market, says executive

Boeing touted its 737 Max aircraft as “the safest airplane” and said China’s latest domestic jetliner Comac C919 is similar to offerings by Airbus and Boeing that are already in the market. Dave Schulte, Boeing’s commercial marketing managing director for Asia-Pacific acknowledged that the 737 Max 9 — which currently faces questions over a midair blowout — “is by far the most scrutinized airplane in the world, in the history of aviation.” However, he insisted it was “the safest airplane that can be out there today.” Speaking to media on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow, Schulte said he flew on the 737 Max aircraft with his family the last week, and pointed out that the plane was “quite full.” #CNBC #Shorts #SingaporeAirshow ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Thu, 22 Feb 2024 11:00:19 GMT

