In February, when it presented its budget, the southern African country’s government forecast 4.2% growth in 2024 but weakness in the diamond market since late last year has hurt demand for Botswana’s key export.

Debswana, Botswana’s joint venture with De Beers, lowered its 2024 diamond production guidance by about 6 million carats to 17.9 million carats. De Beers diamond sales were down 40% in the first nine months of 2024 from the year earlier period.