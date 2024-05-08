President Mokgweetsi Masisi told CNBC Africa at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas that while no-one had approached Botswana about the matter, the government would defend its interests in De Beers, in which it owns 15 percent. De Beers and the Botswana government jointly co-own Debswana Diamond, the largest diamond producer in the world by value.

“The value of De Beers is fundamentally created by Botswana. Without Botswana De Beers doesn’t exist,” he said in an interview with Fifi Peters.