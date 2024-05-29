Botswana, the world’s top diamond producer by value, is finalising a new ten-year gem sales deal agreed last June with De Beers. The two parties had agreed to finalise the deal by June 28 this year, but the proposed takeover of Anglo by the BHP Group BHP.AX has brought uncertainty to the sales agreement.

Anglo has rebuffed BHP and on Wednesday rejected the Australian company’s request for more time to discuss its latest $49 billion takeover offer.