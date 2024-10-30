Debswana, equally owned by Botswana and Anglo American Plc’s AAL.L De Beers, sells 75% of its output to De Beers, with the balance taken up by the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC).

Last year, Botswana and De Beers agreed to a new 10-year diamond sales agreement, where ODC will receive 30% of Debswana’s produce and this will be scaled up to 50% by the end of the new contract.