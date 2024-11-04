De Beers, a unit of mining company Anglo American AAL.L, last year agreed a new diamond sales pact, which would see the government’s share of diamonds from the Debswana joint venture gradually increase to 50% over the next decade. Debswana Diamond Company, equally owned by Botswana and De Beers, currently sells 75% of its output to De Beers.

Although the Botswana government and the country’s outgoing president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, touted the merits of the deal, it has yet to be signed.