Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who has sought support from BRICS leaders amid his standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine, said that BRICS’ average economic growth in 2024/25 would be 3.8%, compared to global growth of 3.2-3.3%.

“The trend for the BRICS’ leading role in the global economy will only strengthen,” Putin said, citing population growth, urbanization, capital accumulation, and productivity growth as key factors.