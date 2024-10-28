The fiscal announcement — Labour’s first in almost 15 years — has been the source of much speculation, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer warning of “painful” decisions as his administration seeks to square what it says is a “black hole” in the public finances with its wider pro-growth agenda.

Reeves brought some clarity to that narrative on Thursday, by confirming that she would use her budget to announce a widely anticipated change to the U.K.’s debt rules in a bid to free up billions of pounds for investment. However, she did not specify exactly what the investment rule would change.