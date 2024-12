Share

British Council hosts 20th Going Global Conference

Nigeria plays host to the maiden Going Global Africa conference in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Going global which is in its 20th edition, provides a discursive and collaborative platform that fosters cross-sector collaboration in addressing challenges facing tertiary education. CNBC Africa brings you highlights from the event as stakeholders proffer solutions to regional and global partnerships.

Wed, 18 Dec 2024 15:19:07 GMT