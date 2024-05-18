Share
Can Boeing’s Purchase Of Spirit AeroSystems Help Solve Its Problems?
Boeing has struggled to get back on track after the fatal 737 Max 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019. The company announced it's in talks to buy back fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems. A company Boeing spun off in 2005. Both companies have struggled with quality issues in recent years. Spirit AeroSystems, however, also supplies parts to Boeings main rival Airbus and other plane manufacturers making the deal a little complex. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:29 Chapter 1 - Boeing Wichita 5:05 Chapter 2 - Spirit AeroSystems 8:00 Chapter 3 - Back to Boeing? 11:22 Chapter 4 - What's next Produced, Shot and Edited by: Erin Black Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Leslie Josephs Additional Reporting: Phil LeBeau Additional footage: Getty Images, Airbus, American Airlines, Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems, United Airlines
