Can Donald Trump Afford Mounting Legal Bills Following Guilty Conviction?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was found guilty of a long list of criminal charges last week for his role in covering up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The verdict has added to a long list of legal battles that are costing the former president significant time and money in the presidential race. Meanwhile, President Biden has a wide lead in campaign funding and none of the same legal handicaps. Will the financial divide actually matter in the race? Early voter polls show a slight negative effect for Trump after the conviction, but are relatively unchanged. And in just 24 hours after the conviction, Trump’s campaign reported raising a record $52.8 million in online donations. So what are the fundraising tactics Trump is using to keep his political operation running against all odds? Will his legal challenges seriously hurt his shot at the White House? Produced by Merritt Enright Edited by Tim Hurt Graphics by Mithra Krishnan Supervising Producer, Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage, Getty Images
Fri, 07 Jun 2024 16:07:52 GMT

To the top