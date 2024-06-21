Share
Can Roaring Kitty Become The First Retail Trader Billionaire From His GameStop Bet?
Meme stock champion Keith Gill, aka 'Roaring Kitty,' has been dominating headlines since his online reappearance in May after a three-year hiatus. Wall Street closely follows his posts, which usually consist of memes. Interestingly, these memes have caused significant volatility, especially in GameStop stock. Watch the video to see how his return has reignited the meme stock craze and whether his GameStop bet could make him a billionaire. Reporting by: Yun Li Produced by: Anuz Thapa Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional Footage: Getty
Fri, 21 Jun 2024 16:00:39 GMT
