CANEX 2024: From Production to distribution: Resourcing an evolved African film & TV industry

The Creative and Cultural Industries are seen as drivers of economic growth and cultural engagement while also generating income through the trade and commercialisation of intellectual property rights. Join CNBC Africa as we bring key voices from the CANEX Weekend 2024 discover what is needed to lessen the gap from production to distribution.

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 16:56:37 GMT