CBN plans ₦2.2trn T-bills issuance in Q4’24

The Central Bank of Nigeria plans to issue 2.2 trillion naira in T-bills in the fourth quarter of this year. For the bond side, improved bids are skewed towards the long end maturities with emphasis on the 2053 bond. Traders at Access Bank expect the bullish momentum to wane following the OMO auction debit. Senator Audu, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 12:49:07 GMT