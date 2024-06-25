In its first major report into the rapidly advancing world of AI, the central banking umbrella group said policymakers need to harness its immense power to monitor data in real time in order to “sharpen” their inflation-predicting abilities.

That was something found badly wanting in the wake of COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when the U.S. Federal Reserve, ECB and other major central banks all failed to grasp the strength of the global inflation surge.