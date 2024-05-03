Opposition groups have already cried foul. The candidate widely expected to win is Mahamat Idriss Deby – the man who seized power the day rebels shot and killed his long-ruling father, Idriss Deby, in April 2021.

But Chad’s Western allies have largely stayed quiet and kept watch – hoping, analysts say, that at the very least, the vote will deliver a relatively stable state in a region hit by militant violence where Russia is also pushing for influence.