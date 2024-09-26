The handout will be provided to “extremely poor people, orphans and other needy people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of New China,” China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs reported on Wednesday. That’s according to a Google translation. The subsidies will be doled out before China’s National Day on Oct. 1 to “promptly convey the Party and government’s care and concern for the needy.” The report did not specify the size of the allowance or any further details.

“Xi Jinping and the CPC are laser focused on giving a hand to low- and middle-income Chinese through his common prosperity drive … Xi is focused on building equity in poorer regions,” founder of China Market Research Group Shaun Rein told CNBC when asked about the living subsidies.