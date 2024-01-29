Share
China’s Evergrande ordered by Hong Kong court to liquidate
A Hong Kong court ordered the Chinese property developer Evergrande to liquidate today. The company, which had over $300 billion in debt, failed to make good on its plans for debt restructuring.
Mon, 29 Jan 2024 06:40:47 GMT
