The “offshore” yuan traded in Hong Kong surged Monday against the U.S. dollar to its strongest level for 2024 — below 7.1 — before weakening slightly to around 7.18 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Wind Information.

The sharp moves came amid a global stock market sell-off as investors reassessed their outlook for the U.S. economy and potential interest rate cuts. High rates have bolstered the U.S. dollar and related assets.