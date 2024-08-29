Africa secured more than $10 billion in loans a year from China between 2012-2018, thanks to President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), but the lending fell precipitously from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Last year’s figure, a more than three-fold increase from 2022, shows China is keen to curb risks associated with highly indebted economies, the study by Boston University’s Global Development Policy Centre found.