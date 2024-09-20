Tinubu met John Murphy, president and chief financial officer of Coca‑Cola, Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC – one of Coca-Cola’s many bottlers worldwide – and several other company officials as he seeks to attract investment into the economy.

Bogdanovic told Tinubu that Coca-Cola had since 2013 invested $1.5 billion in Nigeria to expand its production capacity, improve its supply chain and on training and development, the Nigerian presidency said in a statement.