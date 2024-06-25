Share
Cocoa prices are soaring, candy makers will need to get creative
Cocoa prices have been soaring this year, hitting record highs and causing headaches for candy companies. While hedging contracts protect the likes of Hershey and Mondelez for now, high cocoa prices could change how they think about innovation. Read the full story here: https://cnb.cx/4c2msBn
Tue, 25 Jun 2024 16:00:00 GMT
