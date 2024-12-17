Cocoa futures for March delivery in New York traded as much as 1% higher at $11,938 per metric ton on Tuesday, notching yet another record high. It has since pared some of those gains, trading at $11,864 at around 8:20 a.m. ET.

The benchmark contract, which hit an all-time intraday high of $11,925 in the previous session, is up over 180% year-to-date.