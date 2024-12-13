Arabica coffee futures with March delivery hit a fresh intraday high of 348.35 cents per pound on Tuesday, notching their highest level in nearly 50 years. The contract has since cut some of its gains but remains up a whopping 70% year-to-date.

The last time the price for arabica beans, the world’s most popular variety, traded that high was in 1977 when snow destroyed large areas of Brazilian plantations.