Commerzbank shares up after UniCredit buys stake
Commerzbank shares jumped on market open on Wednesday, after Italian bank UniCredit acquired a 4.5% stake in the Frankfurt-based lender from the German government. The stake acquisition marks the first step in Berlin's exit from its position in the German lender.
Fri, 13 Sep 2024 15:29:04 GMT