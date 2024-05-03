Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Connected Africa Summit 2024: Digital Trade & E-Commerce: Unlocking Strength in Our Network

The key focus areas revolve around unlocking the potential of Africa's digital networks to drive economic growth through e-commerce. Currently, Africa is experiencing a digital revolution, with increasing internet penetration and mobile connectivity driving the growth of online commerce. Interventions have included efforts to improve digital infrastructure, promote digital literacy and create enabling environments for e-commerce businesses.
Fri, 03 May 2024 14:56:30 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top