Share
Connected Africa Summit 2024: Digital Trade & E-Commerce: Unlocking Strength in Our Network
The key focus areas revolve around unlocking the potential of Africa's digital networks to drive economic growth through e-commerce. Currently, Africa is experiencing a digital revolution, with increasing internet penetration and mobile connectivity driving the growth of online commerce. Interventions have included efforts to improve digital infrastructure, promote digital literacy and create enabling environments for e-commerce businesses.
Fri, 03 May 2024 14:56:30 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.