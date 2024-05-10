Share
Connected Africa Summit 2024: Thought Leaders Voices: Shaping Africa’s Digital Future
Shaping the Future of a Connected Africa, under the theme 'Unlocking Growth Beyond Connectivity' looks at best practices to spearhead opportunities in Africa to use technology to improve economic opportunities. This thought leadership panel brings voices from different regions on how to shape Africa’s digital futures leadership.
Fri, 10 May 2024 08:16:16 GMT
