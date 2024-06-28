EVENTS:*Kenya’s and Uganda’s statistics offices are due to release their respective consumer inflation data for June.*Kenya’s statistics office expected to release first quarter 2024 gross domestic product data anytime from Friday. GLOBAL MARKETSAsian stocks are headed for a fifth straight month of gains on Friday, bolstered by the growing view that cooling U.S. inflation will allow the Federal Reserve ease rates this year.Read full story[MKTS/GLOB]WORLD OIL PRICESOil prices rose in Asian trade on Friday and were poised for a third straight weekly jump, buoyed by growing expectations that the U.S. central bank will soon start to cut interest rates.Read full story[O/R]EMERGING MARKETSFor the top emerging markets news, double click on Read full storyAFRICA STOCKSFor the latest news on South African stocks, click on [.J]SOUTH AFRICA MARKETSThe South African rand fell sharply on Thursday after media reports of a major disagreement between the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA) party and President Cyril Ramaphosa over cabinet posts.Read full storyAFRICA CURRENCIESKenya’s currency is forecast to weaken against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Nigeria’s and Zambia’s are expected to be broadly stable, and Ghana’s may strengthen, traders said.Read full storyKENYA MARKETSThe Kenyan shilling <KES=> weakened on Thursday, pressured by end-month dollar demand from importers in the manufacturing sector and uncertainty over the future course of anti-government protests following the suspension of a controversial finance law.Read full storyKENYA BUDGETA climbdown by Kenya’s president over plans to raise taxes brought no end to nationwide protests on Thursday, with at least two people reported killed in clashes near the capital Nairobi and others shot by police elsewhere.Read full storyRead full storyFor the latest precious metals report click on [GOL/]For the latest base metals report click on [MET/L]For the latest crude oil report click on O/L