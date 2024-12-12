Costa Rica’s former president on why women make good leaders
" Poverty, inclusion, more access to opportunities; those are issues usually associated to female governments and female leadership." Former President of Costa Rica Laura Chinchilla explains why she believes women make good leaders.
