The exchange, to be based in Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire’s commercial capital, will initially trade kola nuts, cashew nuts and corn (maize), Edoh Amenounve, the CEO of the West African Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM), told CNBC Africa in an interview. Cocoa, the region’s dominant crop, will be added later, he said.

“We hope that we will start this year,” said Amenounve, who is pitching the BRVM and the commodities exchange to South African investors. “We are just trying to have all the operational tools in place in terms of informational system. If all these are ready, we will start this commodity exchange.”