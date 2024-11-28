Share

Could AI produce the next hit film or song?

Despite the concerns of many artists, filmmakers, musicians and content creators, the use of AI in the creative industries is well under way. Working out how to navigate a creative future with AI is the next challenge. Shara Senderoff, co-founder of Jen, an AI text-to-music generation platform and Anastasis Germanidis, co-founder and CTO of Runway, an AI video generation platform, joined CNBC’s Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal at Web Summit. They discuss whether AI is needed in the creative process, the protection of creators’ rights and the potential to transform how the music industry is run. There’s also robust discussion about the cost cutting benefits AI will bring and when we can expect AI actors to appear on our screens. 00:00 - Introduction 00:55 - Welcome 01:25 - Stat of the Week 01:49 - What is Jen? 03:14 - What is Runway? 04:13 - Why do the arts need AI? 06:30 - How to ethically train creative models 14:32 - How will this affect artists? 19:31 - How will this affect film and video games? 23:25 - The impact on jobs 25:18 - Winning over the industry 28:28 - Are we close to an AI-generated feature film? 30:25 - How will AI affect live performances? 32:36 - The prospect of partnerships in the space 34:19 - Stat of the Week reveal

