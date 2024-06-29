Share
Could an AI clone replace our reporter?
Artificial intelligence has already made its way into many people's day-to-day life, including their news. But could it replace journalists? CNBC's Tech correspondent Ryan Browne visited U.K. startup Synthesia to see how easy it would be to make a digital clone and if it could take over his job. #CNBC #Shorts #AI ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Sat, 29 Jun 2024 11:00:02 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.