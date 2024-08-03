Share

Could planes run on hydrogen?

As the aviation industry scrambles for ways to reduce its carbon footprint, hydrogen has emerged as a high potential solution to its problems. In 2022, aviation accounted for two percent of global energy-related CO2 emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. The International Air Transport Association, the trade association for the world's airlines, has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. IATA's 330 member airlines will rely on sustainable aviation fuel, offsets and carbon capture, and new technology to reach the goal. Hydrogen and electric technology are anticipated to make up 13% of that shift – which explains why, according to Markets and Markets, the hydrogen aircraft market could be worth $7.4 billion by 2030, a 98% increase from 2020. So, how would hydrogen fuel and planes work? Watch the video above to learn more.

Sat, 03 Aug 2024 07:00:13 GMT